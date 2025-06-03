The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCHF, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair maintains its bullish momentum. Despite the current correction, buying interest emerged during the Asian session. The price movement continues to form a sequence of higher highs and lows, confirming the strength of the uptrend. The key support level lies at 1.1315. Today's EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD indicates a clear dominance of negative expectations – 76% vs 24%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 140 pips, and 165 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1315

: 1.1315 Target 1 : 1.1455

: 1.1455 Target 2 : 1.1480

: 1.1480 Stop-Loss: 1.1275

USDCHF trade idea

The developing bearish impulse in the USDCHF currency pair allowed sellers to gain ground below the 0.8190 support level. However, the overnight decline faced strong buying interest, and prices are now rising, offering potential for further gains during the morning session. The key resistance level is located at 0.8251. The preferred trading strategy is to sell on the upside. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 119 pips, and 151 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8251

: 0.8251 Target 1 : 0.8132

: 0.8132 Target 2 : 0.8100

: 0.8100 Stop-Loss: 0.8291

GBPUSD trade idea

The ongoing bullish impulse in the GBPUSD currency pair has brought buyers closer to the local high. Although selling pressure was observed during the Asian session, the uptrend remains strong. The key support level is located at 1.3447. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a sharp dominance of negative expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 116 pips, and 153 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan