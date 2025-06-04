The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair has been rising since the morning. However, the current corrective rally is probably completed, increasing the likelihood of a renewed bearish impulse. A breakout below the 1.3700 support level would confirm the continuation of the downward move, with the downside target at 1.3625. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Sentiment around USDCAD shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Target 1 : 1.3650

: 1.3650 Target 2 : 1.3625

: 1.3625 Stop-Loss: 1.3800

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend in XAUUSD remains upward, although buyers have yet to show sufficient strength to break confidently above the 3,370.00 resistance level. RSI analysis indicates a weakening bullish impulse. The preferred trading strategy is to open long positions on pullbacks, with key support at 3,300.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Sentiment data for XAUUSD shows a clear dominance of negative expectations – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,000 pips, and 14,000 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 3,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,300.00

: 3,300.00 Target 1 : 3,420.00

: 3,420.00 Target 2 : 3,440.00

: 3,440.00 Stop-Loss: 3,270.00

AUDUSD trade idea

Trading in the AUDUSD pair remains mixed and volatile, with fluctuations within a sideways range. The technical picture suggests a local top is forming, increasing the likelihood of a short-term downward correction. Despite possible temporary rallies, the preferred strategy is to sell on upward moves. The key resistance level stands at 0.6465. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a significant dominance of negative expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 pips, and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan