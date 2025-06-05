The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 6 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GTM +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair has been climbing for the second consecutive session, but buyers have yet to break above the key resistance level. Selling pressure at the top has been offset by strong buying interest during dips. Despite downward pressure during the Asian session, price action continues to form a sequence of higher highs and lows, confirming the sustainability of the uptrend. The preferred strategy remains to buy on pullbacks. Today’s EURUSD idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD indicates a clear dominance of bearish expectations – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 90 pips, and 132 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1348

: 1.1348 Target 1 : 1.1438

: 1.1438 Target 2 : 1.1480

: 1.1480 Stop-Loss: 1.1308

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair closed yesterday’s session with moderate gains, driven by strong buying on dips. Although selling resumed during the Asian session, the overall price structure remains bullish, with the market continuing to form higher highs and lows. Buyers are persistently testing the 1.3565 resistance level, confirming the strength of the bullish impulse. Despite weak intraday signals, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong dominance of bearish expectations – 80% vs 20%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 92 pips, and 129 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3471

: 1.3471 Target 1 : 1.3563

: 1.3563 Target 2 : 1.3600

: 1.3600 Stop-Loss: 1.3431

EURCHF trade idea

Trading in the EURCHF currency pair remains volatile and mixed. Despite buyers’ attempts to push the price higher, the main trend remains bearish. A short-term upward correction is expected, with the preferred strategy being to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is at 0.9390. Today’s EURCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURCHF shows a slight majority of bearish outlooks – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 pips, and 70 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan