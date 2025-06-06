The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, AUDUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 6 June 2025 at 11:00 PM (GTM +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite the current correction, the main trend in XAUUSD remains bullish. A further corrective decline is possible, while buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to open long positions on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 3,320.00. Today’s trade idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a clear dominance of negative expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 7,500 pips, and 9,000 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 2,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,320.00

: 3,320.00 Target 1 : 3,395.00

: 3,395.00 Target 2 : 3,410.00

: 3,410.00 Stop-Loss: 3,295.00

AUDUSD trade idea

The main trend in the AUDUSD pair remains bullish despite mixed and volatile trading. A decline in the RSI indicator points to a possible weakening of the bullish impulse in the short term. The preferred strategy is to buy during price dips near the key support level at 0.6460. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a significant dominance of negative expectations – 75% vs 25%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 pips, and 75 pips at the second, with losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6460

: 0.6460 Target 1 : 0.6520

: 0.6520 Target 2 : 0.6535

: 0.6535 Stop-Loss: 0.6445

USDCHF trade idea

The decline in the USDCHF pair was quickly bought back, triggering an upward reversal. Buying continued during the Asian session, although the upside potential remains limited. The nearest key resistance level is at 0.8238. Weak economic data may increase pressure on the pair, putting even moderate growth prospects at risk. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF reveals moderate dominance of bearish expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 106 pips, and 138 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan