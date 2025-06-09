The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 10 June 2025 at 08:00 AM (GTM +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

After retreating from 1.3617, the GBPUSD pair began to recover. Buyers stepped in during the Asian session, though the trading remains volatile and mixed. The key support at 1.3490 confirms the potential for further upward movement, provided buyers can defend this level. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks.

Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment on GBPUSD shows a sharp dominance of bearish outlook – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 79 pips, second – 100, while potential losses are capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,320.00

: 3,320.00 Target 1 : 3,395.00

: 3,395.00 Target 2 : 3,410.00

: 3,410.00 Stop-Loss: 3,295.00

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues to build on its bullish momentum despite the current price correction. Sellers were active in the Asian session, but the ongoing formation of higher highs and higher lows confirms the strength of the buyers. A minor price dip is expected at the start of the session, but losses should remain contained.

Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment on USDJPY shows clear dominance of bearish expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 160 pips, second – 183, with potential losses limited to 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 144.07

: 144.07 Target 1 : 145.67

: 145.67 Target 2 : 145.90

: 145.90 Stop-Loss: 143.47

EURCHF trade idea

Trading on EURCHF remains mixed and volatile. Price action signals a local top, which may trigger a short-term bearish correction. However, in the longer term, the bullish trend is likely to continue. Key support stands at 0.9365. The preferred strategy is to buy on dips.

Today’s EURCHF trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment on EURCHF indicates moderate bearish dominance – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 35 pips, second – 45, with potential losses capped at 10 pips.





Trading plan