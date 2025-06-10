The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair has been rising for the third consecutive session; however, there are still no convincing signs that the broader downtrend has ended. Despite the ongoing recovery, sentiment remains bearish. A short-term bullish correction is possible but is unlikely to change the prevailing direction. A breakout below the 1.3700 level would confirm the resumption of the bearish impulse, with the nearest downside target at 1.3625. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a moderate bias towards pessimism – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level, and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Target 1 : 1.3650

: 1.3650 Target 2 : 1.3625

: 1.3625 Stop-Loss: 1.3800

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues to trade below the 145.15 resistance level. Buyers have made several attempts to break above this mark but failed to gain momentum. The overnight rally encountered strong resistance from sellers, which suggests potential renewed bearish pressure during the morning session. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a dominant bearish outlook – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. The potential profit is 180 pips at the first take-profit level, and 347 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 145.97

: 145.97 Target 1 : 144.17

: 144.17 Target 2 : 142.50

: 142.50 Stop-Loss: 146.57

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair has shown unstable performance over the past five sessions, with mixed results. A bearish Head and Shoulders pattern is currently forming, signalling the potential for further declines. The key support level is at 1.1372. However, dips continue to attract buyers, maintaining short-term positions. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD is heavily bearish – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The potential profit is 83 pips at the first take-profit level, and 109 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan