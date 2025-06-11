The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, XAUUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 12 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair has strengthened over five consecutive trading sessions. So far, there are no clear signals of a trend reversal. Although the broader trend remains bullish, a short-term downward correction is possible, without disrupting the upward momentum. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 165.25

: 165.25 Target 1 : 166.25

: 166.25 Target 2 : 166.50

: 166.50 Stop-Loss: 164.75

XAUUSD trade idea

The current pullback in XAUUSD does not invalidate the prevailing bullish trend. A further short-term decline is expected, but selling appears close to completion based on daily chart analysis. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level stands at 3,285.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Sentiment around XAUUSD shows a clear bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 6,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,500 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,285.00

: 3,285.00 Target 1 : 3,345.00

: 3,345.00 Target 2 : 3,360.00

: 3,360.00 Stop-Loss: 3,270.00

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair ended yesterday’s session with moderate gains, marked by selling during rallies and buying on dips. The intraday chart shows higher lows forming, which may signal the development of an ascending triangle pattern. The broader trend remains bullish. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s USDCHF trade idea involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:9. Potential profit is 50 pips at the first take-profit level and 228 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan