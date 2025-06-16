The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

This morning’s rise in the USDJPY pair encountered strong resistance from sellers, although buyers managed to hold their ground and limit the decline. Over the past 38 sessions, the pair has traded with mixed momentum, leading to the formation of a Symmetrical Triangle on the daily chart – a reflection of market indecision. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 135 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 144.55

: 144.55 Target 1 : 143.20

: 143.20 Target 2 : 143.00

: 143.00 Stop-Loss: 144.05

EURUSD trade idea

Yesterday, the EURUSD pair dipped slightly at the beginning of the day but is currently recovering, with sellers’ efforts proving ineffective. Buyers became more active during the Asian session. Despite the corrective nature of the current pullback, this bearish move offers an attractive risk-to-reward setup. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD reflects a clear bearish majority – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 165 pips at the first take-profit level and 185 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1585

: 1.1585 Target 1 : 1.1420

: 1.1420 Target 2 : 1.1400

: 1.1400 Stop-Loss: 1.1635

GBPUSD trade idea

The drop in the GBPUSD pair attracted buyers, triggering a rebound in price. Early in the trading day, upside potential remains intact. However, the medium-term bearish trend stays relevant, with resistance at 1.3552 and a downside target near 1.3256. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment around GBPUSD shows bearish dominance – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:8. Potential profit is 153 pips for the first take-profit target and 357 pips for the second, with possible losses of 40 pips.





Trading plan