The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair continues to trade with mixed momentum and high volatility. Price action suggests a potential local top is forming. While short-term growth is possible, the focus remains on a potential resumption of the downtrend. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. The key resistance level is located at 0.6540. Today’s trade idea for AUDUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 84% vs 16%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 70 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6540

: 0.6540 Target 1 : 0.6480

: 0.6480 Target 2 : 0.6470

: 0.6470 Stop-Loss: 0.6555

XAUUSD trade idea

Although XAUUSD remains in an overall uptrend, the current levels are not ideal for entering long positions as the price tests a crucial resistance area. A short-term decline is expected, potentially offering better buying opportunities. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with the key support level at 3,350.00. Today’s trade idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 6,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,000 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,350.00

: 3,350.00 Target 1 : 3,410.00

: 3,410.00 Target 2 : 3,420.00

: 3,420.00 Stop-Loss: 3,335.00

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair maintains its downward momentum despite the possibility of a short-term bullish correction. Selling pressure persists, and the RSI on short-term timeframes has turned downwards, increasing the likelihood of a new downward wave. A breakout below 1.3575 will confirm renewed bearish momentum towards the 1.3500 target. Today’s trade idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Sentiment for USDCAD shows a slight bias towards bearish expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan