The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 19 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is attempting a recovery following a pullback, with buyers stepping in during the Asian session to limit bearish momentum. The key support level is 1.1457. While some selling pressure may emerge during the early European session, the downside is expected to be limited. However, upcoming economic releases may introduce short-term uncertainty to the technical outlook. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD remains strongly negative – 87% vs 13%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 128 pips at the first take-profit level and 143 pips at the second, with possible losses of 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1457

Target 1 : 1.1585

Target 2 : 1.1600

: 1.1600 Stop-Loss: 1.1417

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair has consolidated below the lower boundary of a Wedge reversal pattern, confirming the strengthening of the bearish impulse. The target for this pattern is at 1.3456. Despite some recovery during the Asian session, overall selling pressure remains dominant. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment shows a clear bearish dominance. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:7. Potential profit is 90 pips at the first take-profit level and 318 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3505

Target 1 : 1.3415

Target 2 : 1.3187

: 1.3187 Stop-Loss: 1.3545

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair continues its strong upward momentum, with no signs of a reversal at this stage. While bulls dominate, a short-term bearish correction may occur, providing opportunities for further growth without disrupting the trend. A breakout above the 167.00 resistance level will confirm the prevailing bullish impulse and open the way towards the 167.75 target. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY is evenly split between bullish and bearish expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan