The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, USDCAD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 20 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD rate is declining significantly today. The pair continues to trade with mixed signals and high volatility. RSI readings are trending lower, suggesting a potential for further downside. A short-term decline is expected to precede a recovery. The key support level lies at 0.6445. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong bias towards negative expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 80 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6445

: 0.6445 Target 1 : 0.6505

: 0.6505 Target 2 : 0.6525

: 0.6525 Stop-Loss: 0.6430

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair continues its bullish momentum, although a short-term bearish correction remains possible. Overall, price movement suggests further upside. However, from current levels, buying is not favourable from a risk-reward perspective. A breakout above 1.3725 will confirm the ongoing bullish impulse, with the upside target at 1.3800. Today’s USDCAD idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD reveals a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3675

: 1.3675 Target 1 : 1.3775

: 1.3775 Target 2 : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Stop-Loss: 1.3625

GBPJPY trade idea

Trading in the GBPJPY pair remains volatile and mixed. After two consecutive sessions of losses, the pair is now showing signs of strengthening. Price action indicates the formation of a local top, and bullish divergence is likely to support continued upward movement in the short term. However, the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 194.95. Today’s GBPJPY idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment shows a slight bullish tilt – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit level and 190 pips at the second, with possible losses of 40 pips.





Trading plan