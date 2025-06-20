The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDCHF, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 20 June 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes are declining for the third consecutive session, yet the main trend remains upward. The ongoing correction appears to be nearing completion. A short-term drop is still possible, which may offer a favourable opportunity to enter long positions. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a firm dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 6,000 pips at the first take-profit target, and 7,000 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 3,330.00

Target 1: 3,390.00

Target 2: 3,400.00

: 3,400.00 Stop-Loss: 3,315.00

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair continues to decline, although buyers are currently preventing the support level from breaking down. The entire upward correction may be concluding, which increases the risk of a bearish reversal. Price action will likely remain mixed and volatile, with the nearest resistance level at 0.8185. The preferred strategy is to open short positions on rallies early in the session, anticipating further weakening. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF is moderately tilted towards negative expectations – 68% vs 32%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 67 pips at the first take-profit target and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 33 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8185

Target 1: 0.8118

Target 2: 0.8080

: 0.8080 Stop-Loss: 0.8218

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is strengthening for the second consecutive session, although failing to break and consolidate above the key resistance level of 1.3485. The current upward correction is likely to near completion. Trading will likely remain mixed and volatile in the short term. While the expected decline appears to be corrective, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward setup. The preferred strategy is to open short positions on rallies, anticipating the continuation of the downward move. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a sharp dominance of negative expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 77 pips at the first take-profit target and 98 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan