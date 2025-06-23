The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDJPY, EURUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 24 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair shows strong growth with a price gap at the opening. The quotes reached their highest level in the past 27 days. At current levels, buying does not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment on USDJPY shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:4. Potential profit is 218 pips at the first take-profit target and 240 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 145.10

: 145.10 Target 1 : 147.28

: 147.28 Target 2 : 147.50

: 147.50 Stop-Loss: 144.50

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair opened with a price gap, indicating buying pressure, with the Asian session already seeing buying activity. The key support level lies at 1.1472. Given the current situation, the preferred strategy is to buy on dips. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment on EURUSD shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 93 pips at the first take-profit target and 122 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1472

: 1.1472 Target 1 : 1.1565

: 1.1565 Target 2 : 1.1594

: 1.1594 Stop-Loss: 1.1594

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair is losing ground after rebounding from the 0.8185 resistance level, which may signal the end of the bullish correction. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Although moderate buying is possible at the opening, gains will likely be limited. A further decline is anticipated, and the preferred strategy is to open short positions. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment on USDCHF shows moderate dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 68 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with losses capped at 25 pips.





Trading plan