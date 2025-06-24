The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 25 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for XAUUSD remains bearish. The price structure continues to form through consecutively lower highs and lows, confirming sellers' dominance. However, short positions from current levels do not offer a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to sell on price increases. The key resistance level lies at 3,375.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment on XAUUSD shows a slight majority of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 7,500 pips at the first take-profit target and 8,500 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 2,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,375.00

: 3,375.00 Target 1 : 3,300.00

: 3,300.00 Target 2 : 3,290.00

: 3,290.00 Stop-Loss: 3,395.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is rising rapidly, with buyers successfully holding above the key resistance level of 1.3505. The price is now approaching the next crucial resistance at 1.3605. During the Asian session, bullish interest remained strong. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s GBPUSD idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment on GBPUSD indicates a strong dominance of negative sentiment – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 200 pips at the first take-profit target and 245 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3505

: 1.3505 Target 1 : 1.3705

: 1.3705 Target 2 : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Stop-Loss: 1.3445

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair is declining for the second consecutive trading session, yet there are no clear signs of a reversal in the broader bullish impulse. Despite the persisting overall uptrend, a deep correction is possible without violating the main direction. A reversal of the current drop is expected shortly. Entering long positions at current levels does not offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3750 would confirm the continuation of the bullish impulse. Today’s USDCAD idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment on USDCAD shows a moderate majority of positive expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan