The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, EURUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 26 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair has declined for the third consecutive trading session after bouncing off the 0.8195 resistance level. Selling pressure proved strong enough to push the price below the former support at 0.8056. The quotes are now rebounding from the 0.8035 level, where a significant bounce occurred on 21 April 2025. A reversal attempt is expected, and the preferred strategy is to open long positions at the start of the session. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment on USDCHF shows a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 95 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.8050

: 0.8050 Target 1 : 0.8145

: 0.8145 Target 2 : 0.8170

: 0.8170 Stop-Loss: 0.8005

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair continues to rise for the fifth consecutive trading session. Buyers are actively testing the key resistance level at 1.1625. The Asian session saw significant bullish activity. The key support level lies at 1.1472. Given the current market conditions, the preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment on EURUSD indicates a significant dominance of negative expectations – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 89 pips at the first take-profit target and 126 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1576

: 1.1576 Target 1 : 1.1665

: 1.1665 Target 2 : 1.1702

: 1.1702 Stop-Loss: 1.1536

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair maintains its bullish momentum with no signs of slowing, despite a brief pause around the previous local high at 1.3632. The key support level is located at 1.3525. The pair currently trades in overbought territory. The suggested strategy is to buy during price pullbacks. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment on GBPUSD shows a dominant negative tone – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 107 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 53 pips.





Trading plan