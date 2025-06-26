The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 June 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair maintains bullish momentum, even though it is already trading in the overbought area. The key support level stands at 1.3553. Selling during short-term price upticks offers an attractive risk-to-reward setup. Although the anticipated pullback is corrective, it presents favourable opportunities to open short positions. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a dominance of negative expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 149 pips at the first take-profit target and 244 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3704

: 1.3704 Target 1 : 1.3553

: 1.3553 Target 2 : 1.3460

: 1.3460 Stop-Loss: 1.3774

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair is trading within the range of the previous session, indicating market uncertainty. The overnight correction was quickly absorbed by the bulls, creating prerequisites for further growth in the morning hours. The key support level is located at 144.96. While moderate selling at the opening is possible, its scale is likely to remain limited. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a significant dominance of positive expectations – 67% vs 33%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:4. Potential profit is 112 pips at the first take-profit target and 245 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 55 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 144.35

: 144.35 Target 1 : 145.47

: 145.47 Target 2 : 146.80

: 146.80 Stop-Loss: 143.80

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair continues to strengthen and has reached a 44-month high. However, during the Asian session, selling pressure intensified, which may indicate an upcoming correction. The key support level lies at 1.1538. Selling during short-term price rallies offers a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD reflects a significant dominance of negative expectations – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 164 pips at the first take-profit level and 207 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan