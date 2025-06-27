The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPJPY, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 June 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite the ongoing decline, the overall trend for XAUUSD remains bullish. The current downwards movement is approaching a significant technical support level, from which reversals have previously occurred. This creates the groundwork for the bear correction to end and for the price to return to growth. Another downwards impulse is possible shortly, potentially opening up favourable opportunities for long positions. The preferred strategy is buying on dips. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 8,000 points, and 9,500 points at the second, while losses are limited to 2,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,275.00

Target 1 : 3,355.00

Target 2 : 3,370.00

: 3,370.00 Stop-Loss: 3,255.00

GBPJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend for GBPJPY remains bullish – today’s price has already exceeded yesterday’s high. However, bearish divergence is forming on the charts, which may limit further growth. A short-term decline is possible soon, though it is unlikely to disrupt the overall bullish sentiment. The preferred strategy is buying on pullbacks. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY indicates a dominance of positive expectations – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 140 pips, and 170 pips at the second, with losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 197.20

Target 1 : 198.60

Target 2 : 198.90

: 198.90 Stop-Loss: 196.85

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair is experiencing a corrective decline after six consecutive days of growth. During the Asian session, selling appeared, signalling the potential start of a short-term downwards correction. Support has formed at 1.1538. Given the market’s overbought condition, selling during local upward spikes remains tactically justified, providing an attractive risk-to-reward setup. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 66% vs 34%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 164 pips, and 207 pips at the second, with losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan