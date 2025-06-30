The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

Trading in the GBPJPY currency pair takes place amid high volatility and uncertainty. Despite the ongoing bullish trend, the price is forming a potential reversal high. The RSI indicator already shows downwards dynamics, signalling a weakening of buyer activity. Key resistance is located at 198.40. The recommended strategy is selling on price rises. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY indicates a dominance of positive expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 180 pips, and 210 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 198.40

: 198.40 Target 1 : 196.60

: 196.60 Target 2 : 196.30

: 196.30 Stop-Loss: 198.85

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend for AUDUSD remains bullish, confirmed by the consistent formation of higher highs and lows. In the near term, a short-term bear correction is expected, which will not alter the overall trend direction. Key support is located at 0.6525. The preferred strategy is buying on price declines. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, and 75 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6525

: 0.6525 Target 1 : 0.6585

: 0.6585 Target 2 : 0.6600

: 0.6600 Stop-Loss: 0.6510

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair closed the previous trading day almost unchanged. During the Asian session, notable buying activity was observed. Key support is located at 1.3596. Moderate demand is possible at market opening, but the potential for further growth remains limited. Major resistance is at 1.3753. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a slight dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 156 pips, and 229 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan