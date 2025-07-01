The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURCHF, EURUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 2 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURCHF trade idea

Trading in the EURCHF currency pair takes place amid high volatility and uncertainty. The main trend remains bearish – quotes have been declining for the second consecutive session. Price action is forming a potential reversal pattern, indicating a possible short-term rebound upwards before the downwards movement continues. Key resistance is located at 0.9365. Today’s EURCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURCHF indicates a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, and 75 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 0.9365

: 0.9365 Target 1 : 0.9305

: 0.9305 Target 2 : 0.9290

: 0.9290 Stop-Loss: 0.9380

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair continues to demonstrate strong bullish momentum, delivering another rise in quotes yesterday. The pair secured highs not seen for the past 45 months, marking its eighth consecutive positive trading session. However, overbought levels indicate a possible upcoming correction. The previous resistance at 1.1632 now serves as reliable support. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 168 pips, and 188 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1632

: 1.1632 Target 1 : 1.1800

: 1.1800 Target 2 : 1.1820

: 1.1820 Stop-Loss: 1.1582

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair maintains its pronounced downwards momentum, recording a sixth consecutive session of decline. Quotes have updated their lowest levels in the past 165 months, with current levels indicating a state of deep oversold. This increases the likelihood of a short-term correction upwards, though the dominant scenario remains bearish. The preferred strategy is selling on upwards retracements. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF indicates a moderate dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 190 pips, and 243 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan