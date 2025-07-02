The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 3 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair showed minor fluctuations, with buyers unable to break the resistance at 1.3755. The rally continues to attract sellers, limiting further growth. Key support is now at 1.3633, with an additional support level at 1.3630. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a slight dominance of positive expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 120 pips, and 150 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 70 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3630

: 1.3630 Target 1 : 1.3770

: 1.3770 Target 2 : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Stop-Loss: 1.3580

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair continues its upwards movement, marking its ninth consecutive day with a positive result. Quotes reached their highest level in the past 45 months, indicating a stable bullish trend. However, prices are trading in the overbought zone, increasing the likelihood of a short-term correction. The previous key resistance now acts as support at 1.1632. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 160 pips, and 180 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1640

: 1.1640 Target 1 : 1.1800

: 1.1800 Target 2 : 1.1820

: 1.1820 Stop-Loss: 1.1590

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair continues to decline, recording its seventh consecutive trading session with falling quotes. Despite reaching the lowest values in the past 165 months, the pair is trading in the oversold zone, creating the risk of a short-term bullish correction. Nonetheless, the preferred strategy is selling on short-term price spikes. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF indicates a significant dominance of negative expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 169 pips, and 222 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan