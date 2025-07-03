The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDJPY, and GBPCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 4 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

The main trend for XAGUSD remains bullish, but the slowing current momentum signals a possible reversal. This reduces short-term optimism and creates favourable conditions for opening short positions with a good risk-to-reward ratio. Although the expected decline is corrective, it offers significant profit potential. The preferred strategy is selling on price rises. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 1,450 points, and 2,190 points at the second, while losses are limited to 580 points.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 36.79

: 36.79 Target 1 : 35.34

: 35.34 Target 2 : 34.60

: 34.60 Stop-Loss: 37.37

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair is strengthening after rebounding from a support level, but the overall trend remains downwards. During the Asian session, there was increased buying activity. Key resistance is at 144.41. The recommended strategy is selling on price rises. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 138 pips, and 191 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 144.41

: 144.41 Target 1 : 143.03

: 143.03 Target 2 : 142.50

: 142.50 Stop-Loss: 144.91

GBPCHF trade idea

The current decline in the GBPCHF currency pair is likely nearing its end, as price behaviour indicates a formation of a local bottom. Additionally, a candlestick Doji pattern has formed, signalling a possible upward correction. Despite this, the overall trend remains downwards, and any rise is expected to be limited. The preferred strategy is selling on price rises, anticipating a resumption of the decline. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment shows a slight dominance of positive expectations for GBPCHF – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 111 pips, and 228 pips at the second, while losses are limited to 39 pips.





Trading plan