The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 July 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair maintains a strong upward movement, and there are currently no convincing signs of the trend ending. Despite the dominance of bulls, a short-term correction is possible — the pair has enough room for a decline without harming the overall upward structure. Buying at current levels looks unattractive in terms of risk-to-reward. A breakout above 170.00 will confirm further growth, with the nearest target at 171.25. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, bullish and bearish expectations are balanced. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 50 pips, and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 169.50

: 169.50 Target 1 : 170.00

: 170.00 Target 2 : 171.25

: 171.25 Stop-Loss: 168.75

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair shows signs of weakening upward momentum, and a corrective decline is expected in the short term. The current rise is likely to end with a reversal, especially if resistance holds. Key support is at 1.3600 and serves as a reference point for a possible pullback. Opening long positions from current levels comes with a weak risk-to-reward ratio. Only a confident break above 1.3650 will confirm the restoration of bullish momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, there is a moderate predominance of positive sentiment – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3550

: 1.3550 Target 1 : 1.3650

: 1.3650 Target 2 : 1.3675

: 1.3675 Stop-Loss: 1.3500

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair maintains a stable medium-term upward trend despite signs of short-term weakening. The RSI indicator signals a decline, suggesting a temporary correction is likely. However, the market structure remains bullish, with buying on dips seen as the optimal tactic. The individual support level is at 0.6525. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a significant predominance of positive expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan