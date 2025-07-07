The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 8 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite recent declines, the main upward trend for XAUUSD remains intact. The bearish correction is nearing completion, confirmed by daily chart signals. The AB=CD pattern indicates a possible further decline, while simultaneously creating conditions for a bottom to form. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

The informational background for XAUUSD shows a slight predominance of positive expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 6,000 pips, and 7,000 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,290.00

Target 1 : 3,350.00

Target 2 : 3,360.00

: 3,360.00 Stop-Loss: 3,275.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair broke below the lower boundary of the price channel and continues its decline within the bearish Flag pattern. The target level for the pattern’s decline is set at 1.3450. A brief price rise is possible at the start of trading, but the potential for further growth is limited. The downtrend is expected to continue, making short positions at the beginning of the session the preferred strategy. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a slight predominance of positive sentiment – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 123 pips, and 173 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3623

Target 1 : 1.3500

Target 2 : 1.3450

: 1.3450 Stop-Loss: 1.3673

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair is showing moderate growth, with trading remaining within the previous day’s range, indicating continued market uncertainty. During the Asian session, sellers dominated. Price movements have remained mixed and volatile for four consecutive sessions, causing sharp fluctuations in both directions. Similar volatility and swings are expected to persist in the near term. The preferred strategy is buying on pullbacks. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 147 pips, and 168 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan