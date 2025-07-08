The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, USDCHF, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 9 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair rebounded from the 1.1687 support level, forming a confident upward bounce. However, the potential for further growth is limited due to the proximity of strong resistance in the form of the Ichimoku cloud. Short-term sentiment is shifting towards a decline, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. The preferred tactic remains selling on price rises. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of negative expectations – 69% vs 31%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 120 pips, and 202 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 42 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.1772

: 1.1772 Target 1 : 1.1652

: 1.1652 Target 2 : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Stop-Loss: 1.1814

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair continues to follow a stable downtrend, trading within a correctional channel. The weakening US dollar increases pressure on the pair and may support further bearish momentum. The nearest resistance runs along the descending trend line near 0.7995. The overall forecast remains negative, with market sentiment biased towards selling. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a significant predominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 84 pips, and 99 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 29 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7989

: 0.7989 Target 1 : 0.7905

: 0.7905 Target 2 : 0.7890

: 0.7890 Stop-Loss: 0.8018

XAGUSD trade idea

Despite the prevailing advantage of buyers, the slowing upward momentum signals a potential reversal. This worsens short-term sentiment and creates favourable conditions for opening short positions with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio aimed at a correctional decline. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rises. The expected decline, though correctional, offers sufficient profit potential. Key resistance is located around 37.25. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

The informational background for XAGUSD shows a slight predominance of positive expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 1,100 pips, and 2,650 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 390 pips.





Trading plan