Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The bearish correction for the GBPUSD currency pair has likely ended, and a reversal upwards is expected soon. However, opening long positions from current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, allowing for another attempt at a decline before the uptrend resumes. A breakout of the 1.3650 level will confirm the recovery of the bullish impulse, with a target for growth at 1.3700. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a slight predominance of positive sentiment – 77% vs 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3575

: 1.3575 Target 1 : 1.3675

: 1.3675 Target 2 : 1.3700

: 1.3700 Stop-Loss: 1.3525

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair maintains confident upward movement, with no clear signs of the current trend ending. Despite bullish dominance, a short-term correction is possible – the pair has enough space for a decline without harming the overall uptrend. Buying from current levels seems unattractive in terms of risk-to-reward. A breakout of 170.00 will confirm further growth, with the nearest target at around 171.25. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

For EURJPY, there is a slight predominance of bearish expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 pips, and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 171.50

: 171.50 Target 1 : 173.00

: 173.00 Target 2 : 173.25

: 173.25 Stop-Loss: 170.75

USDCAD trade idea

The price action for the USDCAD currency pair indicates the formation of a local bottom, creating conditions for further price growth. However, opening long positions from current levels may be risky due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout of 1.3675 will confirm the resumption of the bullish impulse, with the growth target at 1.3750. The short-term RSI indicator shows positive dynamics, strengthening the likelihood of the upward trend continuing. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, market sentiment is balanced with a 50% distribution between bulls and bears. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan