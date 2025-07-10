The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPCHF, EURUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 July 2025 at 08:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF currency pair found support at 1.0775, triggering a confident rebound from the local low. The short-term upward movement will likely continue, however, the overall market sentiment remains bearish. The growth potential is limited, and any rallies are seen as opportunities to open short positions. The preferred strategy is selling on strengthening, with a close stop, expecting the downtrend to resume. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment shows a slight predominance of negative expectations for GBPCHF – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:6. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 105 pips, and 257 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 37 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.0867

: 1.0867 Target 1 : 1.0762

: 1.0762 Target 2 : 1.0610

: 1.0610 Stop-Loss: 1.0904

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair shows signs of forming a local top. Despite continued dominance by buyers, the weakening upward impulse signals a potential reversal. This weighs on short-term sentiment and increases the likelihood of a corrective decline. Selling on rallies remains the preferred strategy with a favourable risk-to-reward setup. The expected decline is viewed as part of a corrective move within the broader market structure. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of positive expectations – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 116 pips, and 202 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1772

: 1.1772 Target 1 : 1.1656

: 1.1656 Target 2 : 1.1570

: 1.1570 Stop-Loss: 1.1813

GBPUSD trade idea

The price action for the GBPUSD currency pair indicates the formation of a local bottom, creating conditions for further price growth. However, opening long positions from current levels may be risky as the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable. A breakout of 1.3675 will confirm the resumption of the bullish impulse, with the growth target set at 1.3700. The short-term RSI indicator shows positive dynamics, strengthening the likelihood of the upward trend continuing. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

For GBPUSD, market sentiment is balanced, with a 50% split between bulls and bears. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan