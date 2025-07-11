The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 July 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair maintains a steady bullish sentiment, with no clear signs of the current upward movement ending. In the short term, a significant bearish correction remains possible, which will not affect the main upward trend. Opening long positions from current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Continuation of the bullish impulse will be confirmed by a breakout above the resistance level at 172.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight predominance of bullish expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 150 pips, and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 171.00

: 171.00 Target 1 : 172.50

: 172.50 Target 2 : 172.75

: 172.75 Stop-Loss: 170.25

USDCAD trade idea

The price action for the USDCAD currency pair signals the formation of a local bottom, creating conditions for further price growth. The short-term RSI indicator shows a positive outlook, increasing the chances of the bullish impulse continuing. However, opening long positions from current levels involves an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A confident breakout of 1.3650 will confirm the resumption of the upward movement. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a predominance of bullish expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 100 pips, and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3650

: 1.3650 Target 1 : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Target 2 : 1.3775

: 1.3775 Stop-Loss: 1.3600

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend for XAUUSD remains upward. The current sell-off on the daily chart has reached an exhaustion stage, indicating the possible end of the bearish correction. Opening long positions from current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is at 3320.0. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a predominance of positive expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 6,000 pips, and 7,000 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,500 pips.





Trading plan