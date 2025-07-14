The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPJPY trade idea

The GBPJPY currency pair retains a medium-term bullish outlook despite the current bearish correction. Opening long positions from current levels presents an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A temporary price decline is expected. Buying on pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. The key support level lies at 197.60. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a predominance of positive expectations for GBPJPY – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit stands at 180 pips at the first take-profit target and 220 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 197.60

: 197.60 Target 1 : 199.40

: 199.40 Target 2 : 199.80

: 199.80 Stop-Loss: 197.15

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair has been declining for the second consecutive trading session. Nevertheless, the medium-term bullish sentiment persists, despite a short-term drop in the RSI indicator. A temporary downward correction is anticipated, after which buying on pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. The key support level is located at 0.6525. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD reveals a notable predominance of positive expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:4. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 95 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6525

: 0.6525 Target 1 : 0.6605

: 0.6605 Target 2 : 0.6620

: 0.6620 Stop-Loss: 0.6505

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes have entered overbought territory, which negatively impacts short-term market sentiment. A corrective decline is expected, offering a favourable risk-to-reward setup for short positions during price upticks. The key resistance level is located at 39.17. Despite the corrective nature of the expected movement, it presents strong trade opportunities today. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for XAGUSD is balanced – 50% positive vs 50% negative expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 1,200 pips at the first take-profit target and 1,970 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 420 pips.





Trading plan