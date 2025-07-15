The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair continues to decline after rebounding from a resistance level. During the Asian session, selling pressure persisted. Overall sentiment remains moderately bearish, although there is potential for movement in both directions at the opening. The nearest key resistance level lies at 0.7990. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a significant bias towards negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 63 pips at the first take-profit target and 90 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7990

Target 1 : 0.7927

Target 2 : 0.7900

: 0.7900 Stop-Loss: 0.8015

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair dipped further from the 1.3620 level, resulting in notable losses in yesterday’s trading. The pair approached the key support at 1.3405. Buying on pullbacks from this level offers an attractive risk-to-reward setup. The medium-term sentiment remains neutral. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a strong bias towards negative expectations – 95% vs 5%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 172 pips at the first take-profit target and 215 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3385

Target 1 : 1.3557

Target 2 : 1.3600

: 1.3600 Stop-Loss: 1.3340

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair has shown mixed dynamics for eight consecutive sessions, remaining within a downward corrective channel. The key support level lies at 1.1613. While a moderate upward move is possible at the opening, the potential for further strengthening remains limited. The downward movement is expected to resume, making selling at the start of the session the preferred strategy. The pair’s movement is likely to remain mixed and volatile. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD reflects a slight dominance of negative expectations – 70% vs 30%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 72 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan