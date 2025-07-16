The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, XAUUSD, and EURCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 17 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair maintains an upward trajectory, with no clear signs of the current growth coming to an end. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a bearish correction may still develop without threatening the medium-term trend. Entering long positions at current levels does not offer a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 172.50 will confirm the resumption of the upward impulse, with an upside target at 174.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

EURJPY sentiment shows a slight bullish advantage – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit stands at 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 172.25

Target 1 : 173.75

Target 2 : 174.00

: 174.00 Stop-Loss: 171.50

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite the current correction, the main trend for XAUUSD remains upward. Price action continues to form a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, confirming the bullish trend remains intact. The corrective pullback on the daily chart has reached an exhaustion stage, suggesting the decline is likely nearing its end and growth may resume shortly. Buying on pullbacks remains the optimal strategy. The key support level lies at 3,330.0. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD reflects a bullish majority – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 4,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,000 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 1,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,330.00

Target 1 : 3,370.00

Target 2 : 3,380.00

: 3,380.00 Stop-Loss: 3,320.00

EURCHF trade idea

EURCHF quotes show signs of bullish divergence, which may support prices in the short term and trigger further growth. However, the overall trend remains bearish. A corrective rise is anticipated, after which selling on strengthening prices remains the preferred strategy. The key resistance level lies at 0.9330. Today’s EURCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURCHF reflects a moderate bullish tilt – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 40 pips at the first take-profit target and 50 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 10 pips.





Trading plan