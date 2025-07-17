The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD quotes continue to move upwards as buyers actively attempt to gain a foothold above the 1.3725 resistance level. So far, there are no signs of the bullish impulse ending, leaving room for further strengthening of the currency pair. A breakout above 1.3725 would confirm further upside, with a target at 1.3800. The short-term RSI indicator has entered positive territory, supporting expectations for further bullish momentum. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

USDCAD sentiment shows a bearish majority – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 120 pips at the second, while potential losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3680

: 1.3680 Target 1 : 1.3780

: 1.3780 Target 2 : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Stop-Loss: 1.3630

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair traded with mixed and volatile movements. Today, the pair is falling sharply, having reached oversold territory, which may indicate a local bottom is forming. A rebound and the resumption of the upward movement are expected, making buying on dips the preferred strategy. The key support level lies at 0.6485. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong bullish advantage – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6485

: 0.6485 Target 1 : 0.6545

: 0.6545 Target 2 : 0.6560

: 0.6560 Stop-Loss: 0.6470

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite current fluctuations within a range, the main trend for XAUUSD remains upward. A short-term decline in price is expected; however, the sell-off seen on the daily chart appears to be exhausted, suggesting a possible end to the correction and a renewed push higher. Buying on pullbacks remains the optimal strategy. The key support level lies at 3,325.0. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish majority – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 4,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 4,500 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 1,000 pips.





Trading plan