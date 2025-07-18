The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 18 July 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair remains within an ascending channel, with no clear signs indicating the end of the current bullish momentum. However, the pair has approached a key resistance level, which could trigger moderate profit-taking and a local price pullback at the opening. This expected decline is likely to remain limited. Buying on dips remains the optimal strategy. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a notable predominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 93 pips at the first take-profit target and 79 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8007

: 0.8007 Target 1 : 0.8100

: 0.8100 Target 2 : 0.8086

: 0.8086 Stop-Loss: 0.7972

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair are attempting to extend gains for the third consecutive session after rebounding from the key support level at 1.3365. During the Asian session, however, selling pressure remained. Strong resistance lies at 1.3418. The current upward movement remains mixed and volatile, typical of corrective phases. Selling on strengthening remains the preferred tactic. The medium-term outlook for the pair remains bearish. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a strong bias towards negative expectations – 73% vs 27%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 125 pips at the first take-profit target and 206 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3506

: 1.3506 Target 1 : 1.3381

: 1.3381 Target 2 : 1.3300

: 1.3300 Stop-Loss: 1.3546

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is gaining momentum after bouncing off the key support level at 1.1585. Buyers managed to recover most of the early daily losses, with bullish demand remaining steady during the Asian session. The movement is characterised by sharp surges and pullbacks in both directions, reflecting persistent market uncertainty. Trading is likely to remain mixed and volatile. Buying on pullbacks remains the optimal strategy. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:8. Potential profit stands at 69 pips at the first take-profit target and 243 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan