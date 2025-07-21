The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 22 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD quotes continue their upward move with no signs of a reversal. Further strengthening of the pair is expected. However, opening long positions from current levels comes with an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3725 would confirm the start of a bullish impulse, with the target level at 1.3800. The short-term RSI indicator has entered positive territory, reinforcing expectations of continued price growth. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bearish sentiment slightly dominates the USDCAD market – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3700

: 1.3700 Target 1 : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Target 2 : 1.3825

: 1.3825 Stop-Loss: 1.3650

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend for XAUUSD remains upward, with bulls testing the key resistance level at 3,370.00 USD. A temporary bearish correction is expected, but the current sell-off on the daily chart appears exhausted, signalling an imminent end to the pullback. Buying on dips remains the preferred strategy. The key support level lies at 3,340.00 USD. Today’s XAUUSD idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 4,000 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,000 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,340.00

: 3,340.00 Target 1 : 3,380.00

: 3,380.00 Target 2 : 3,390.00

: 3,390.00 Stop-Loss: 3,330.00

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair has shown mixed dynamics over the past thirteen sessions, reflecting uncertainty in market sentiment. Price action forms a broadening Wedge pattern, suggesting increased volatility and lack of a clear direction. The medium-term trend remains bearish, with the key resistance level at 0.8034. To sell on price rises remains the optimal strategy. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news backdrop for USDCHF indicates a significant bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 84 pips at the first take-profit target and 104 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 25 pips.





Trading plan