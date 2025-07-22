The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, GBPCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 23 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair continues its upward movement, with no clear signs of a reversal at this stage. Although the overall bullish trend remains in place, a corrective phase with limited downside potential may occur without threatening the broader trend. Under these conditions, entering long positions at current levels comes with an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 173.00 level will confirm continued bullish momentum, with a target at 173.75. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Bearish sentiment slightly outweighs bullish expectations on EURJPY – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit target and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 172.00

: 172.00 Target 1 : 173.50

: 173.50 Target 2 : 173.75

: 173.75 Stop-Loss: 171.25

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF pair continues to decline while forming a price bottom, suggesting the potential for a short-term corrective bounce. However, the broader medium-term outlook remains bearish, meaning any rebound is likely to be limited. Under these conditions, the preferred approach is to sell on rallies with a short stop order, anticipating a continuation of the downward movement. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPCHF shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:6. Potential profit is 95 pips at the first take-profit target and 210 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 33 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.0820

: 1.0820 Target 1 : 1.0725

: 1.0725 Target 2 : 1.0610

: 1.0610 Stop-Loss: 1.0853

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is gaining momentum after bouncing off the key support at 1.1585, indicating a strong bullish trend. Buyers have managed to recover most of the initial daily losses, with consistent demand from bulls during the Asian session. The price action includes sharp swings in both directions, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Buying on dips remains the optimal strategy. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of positive expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 95 pips at the first take-profit target and 153 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan