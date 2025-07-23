The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 24 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

USDCAD quotes continue to hold above the key support at 1.3575, although the current movement remains unstable and may transition into an upward reversal. Opening long positions from current levels comes with an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3625 would confirm the recovery of the bullish impulse, with the growth target set at 1.3700. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD remains bearish – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 100 pips, at the second – 125 pips, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3575

: 1.3575 Target 1 : 1.3675

: 1.3675 Target 2 : 1.3700

: 1.3700 Stop-Loss: 1.3525

XAUUSD trade idea

The primary trend for XAUUSD remains bullish, with buying on dips still the preferred strategy. The short-term RSI is moving downwards, which may indicate a possible decline in price. A bearish divergence could limit further upside movement. The key support lies at 3,390.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight predominance of positive expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 4,000 points, at the second – 5,000 points, while losses are capped at 1,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,390.00

: 3,390.00 Target 1 : 3,430.00

: 3,430.00 Target 2 : 3,440.00

: 3,440.00 Stop-Loss: 3,380.00

EURGBP trade idea

EURGBP quotes are stabilising after testing a local support zone, which suggests the potential for a corrective upward move. Buyers are attempting to recover control, although volatility remains high. The prevailing strategy remains buying on dips while monitoring for a confirmed bullish reversal. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURGBP shows a slight bias towards positive expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 95 pips, at the second – 153 pips, while losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan