The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for GBPUSD, AUDUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 25 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is undergoing a correction after seven consecutive sessions of growth. However, the current rally on intraday charts appears to be approaching exhaustion, increasing the likelihood of a local bearish correction. Under these conditions, the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks. The key support level stands at 1.3526. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD points to a predominance of negative outlooks – 60% vs 40%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 155 pips at the first take-profit level and 160 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3526

: 1.3526 Target 1 : 1.3681

: 1.3681 Target 2 : 1.3686

: 1.3686 Stop-Loss: 1.3486

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for AUDUSD remains bullish, despite the pair trading in overbought territory. A bearish divergence is expected to form, which could limit further growth and trigger a moderate downside correction. To buy on dips remains the preferred strategy. The key support level is located at 0.6585. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong tilt towards positive expectations – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 40 pips at the first take-profit level and 55 pips at the second, with potential losses limited to 10 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6585

: 0.6585 Target 1 : 0.6625

: 0.6625 Target 2 : 0.6640

: 0.6640 Stop-Loss: 0.6575

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is posting a four-day rally after rebounding from key levels, although signs of a corrective phase have started to emerge. Despite the current decline, the preferred strategy remains buying on dips. The key support level lies at 1.1701. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a notable predominance of positive expectations – 75% vs 25%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 148 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 44 pips.





Trading plan