The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPJPY, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 25 July 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

Despite a three-day decline, the main trend for XAUUSD remains upward, although the current correction could continue. Buying on pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. Opening long positions from current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key support level stands at 3,330.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Sentiment for XAUUSD shows a majority of positive expectations – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 4,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 5,000 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,330.00

: 3,330.00 Target 1 : 3,370.00

: 3,370.00 Target 2 : 3,380.00

: 3,380.00 Stop-Loss: 3,320.00

GBPJPY trade idea

GBPJPY quotes are showing mixed and volatile behaviour. The currency pair is trading between the 199.55 resistance level and the 197.95 support level. Today's upward movement is likely to be limited by the previous day's high. While a temporary rally is expected, the preferred strategy remains selling on price increases. The key resistance level is at 199.00. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPJPY leans towards positive expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit level and 170 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 199.00

: 199.00 Target 1 : 197.60

: 197.60 Target 2 : 197.30

: 197.30 Stop-Loss: 199.35

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair has been recovering from the 0.7911 level for the third consecutive trading session. However, the overall price structure continues to form lower highs and lower lows, indicating bearish sentiment dominates the market. To sell on rallies remains the preferred approach. The key resistance level lies at 0.7976. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a clear predominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 104 pips at the first take-profit level and 163 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 28 pips.





Trading plan