The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 29 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY pair continues its upward momentum as buyers confidently break above the key resistance level at 173.15. So far, there are no clear signs of trend exhaustion. Although bullish sentiment remains intact, a corrective pullback is possible, which would not break the structure of the uptrend. Opening long positions from current levels carries a poor risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 173.00

Target 1 : 174.50

Target 2 : 174.75

: 174.75 Stop-Loss: 172.25

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair appears to be forming a bottom, setting the stage for a potential reversal and continued growth. However, opening long positions from current levels presents an unfavourable risk-to-reward scenario. A breakout above 1.3725 would confirm a renewed bullish impulse, with a target level at 1.3780. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD remains bearish – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 105 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3675

Target 1 : 1.3775

Target 2 : 1.3780

: 1.3780 Stop-Loss: 1.3625

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD quotes continue to fall for the third consecutive session, signalling persistent bearish sentiment. The overnight recovery attempt was swiftly neutralised by sellers, confirming sustained pressure on the pair. In the short term, a further decline remains possible. The key support level is located at 1.3393. In this context, to buy on pullbacks remains a valid strategy with a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD points to a negative bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:6. Potential profit is 197 pips at the first take-profit level and 348 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan