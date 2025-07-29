The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 30 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair continues to decline, recording further daily losses after falling from the 1.1789 level. The Asian session saw active selling, and there are currently no clear signals that the downward momentum has ended. A key support level lies at 1.1564, while resistance is located at 1.1666. To buy on pullbacks now appears to be a favourable strategy, offering a strong risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight tilt towards positivity – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 102 pips at the first take-profit level and 139 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1564

: 1.1564 Target 1 : 1.1666

: 1.1666 Target 2 : 1.1703

: 1.1703 Stop-Loss: 1.1534

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD pair shows mixed and volatile performance after rebounding from the 0.6605 level. The price appears to be forming a local high, suggesting a potential short-term rise. Nevertheless, the preferred strategy remains to sell on rallies. The key resistance level is located at 0.6560. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Sentiment for AUDUSD shows a strong bullish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6560

: 0.6560 Target 1 : 0.6480

: 0.6480 Target 2 : 0.6460

: 0.6460 Stop-Loss: 0.6580

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF pair continued to rise from the 0.7911 level, posting a positive daily close yesterday. However, buyers have already encountered strong resistance at 0.8065. While the Asian session saw continued buying interest, further decline is anticipated. The preferred strategy remains to open short positions at the start of trading. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Sentiment for USDCHF shows a clear negative bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:6. Potential profit is 126 pips at the first take-profit level and 219 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan