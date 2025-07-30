The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 31 July 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD prices are signalling the formation of a local bottom, while the main trend remains strongly bullish. The anticipated bullish divergence may support prices and trigger a recovery and continuation of the upward movement. The preferred strategy continues to be buying on pullbacks. The key support level lies at 3,310.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Sentiment for XAUUSD indicates a slight dominance of positive expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 4,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 5,000 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,310.00

: 3,310.00 Target 1 : 3,350.00

: 3,350.00 Target 2 : 3,360.00

: 3,360.00 Stop-Loss: 3,300.00

GBPUSD trade idea

GBPUSD quotes are slightly recovering after four consecutive sessions of decline. The 1.3365 support level was breached, and the price continues to move within a downward channel. The trendline support is located at 1.3250. To sell on price rallies remains the preferred strategy. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Sentiment for GBPUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Expected profit is 205 pips at the first take-profit target and 243 at the second, with possible losses capped at 52 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3455

: 1.3455 Target 1 : 1.3250

: 1.3250 Target 2 : 1.3212

: 1.3212 Stop-Loss: 1.3507

USDJPY trade idea

USDJPY quotes have formed a Doji candlestick pattern, signalling a potential pause in the recent rally. The Asian session saw a predominance of selling. A bearish Wedge pattern is forming on the chart, indicating possible weakening of the upward movement. The key support level is located at 147.42. Opening short positions from current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Sentiment for USDJPY shows a strong bias towards negative expectations – 79% vs 21%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:14. Potential profit is 78 pips at the first take-profit level and 440 at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan