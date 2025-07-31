The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for EURJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 1 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY decline appears to be nearing completion based on intraday chart analysis, with signs of exhaustion in the downward impulse. A key support zone lies around 169.50, from which a technical reversal could occur. However, opening long positions from current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Only a confident breakout above 170.50 would confirm the resumption of bullish momentum and create conditions for further growth. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 at the second, with potential loss limited to 75 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 169.50

: 169.50 Target 1 : 171.00

: 171.00 Target 2 : 171.25

: 171.25 Stop-Loss: 168.75

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair continues to trend upwards with strong momentum and no immediate signals of reversal. The upward potential remains intact. However, entering long positions at current levels offers an unattractive risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.3850 resistance level would confirm the continuation of the uptrend and open the way towards the 1.3925 target. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD indicates a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 at the second, while potential losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Target 1 : 1.3900

: 1.3900 Target 2 : 1.3925

: 1.3925 Stop-Loss: 1.3750

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD pair is trading in an extremely oversold zone, suggesting a higher likelihood of a short-term bullish correction. However, the prevailing trend remains downward. In such conditions, the preferred strategy is to sell on rallies in anticipation of a continued decline. The nearest key resistance level is at 1.1525. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 134 pips at the first take-profit level and 205 at the second, with potential losses capped at 47 pips.





Trading plan