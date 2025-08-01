The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented do not constitute investment advice.

Trade ideas for AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 1 August 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

AUDUSD trade idea

AUDUSD quotes are recovering after a sharp decline. The currency pair continues to show mixed and volatile behaviour. The medium-term trend remains bearish, although a short-term upward correction is possible. Bullish divergence strengthens the potential for price recovery. The key resistance level is located at 0.6510. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6510

: 0.6510 Target 1 : 0.6430

: 0.6430 Target 2 : 0.6410

: 0.6410 Stop-Loss: 0.6530

XAUUSD trade idea

The primary trend for XAUUSD remains upward. Bullish divergence supports prices and increases the likelihood of a near-term recovery. The technical setup indicates the formation of a bottom, raising the chances of continued growth. The preferred trading strategy remains buying on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 3,280.00. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight dominance of positive expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 6,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,000 at the second, with potential losses limited to 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,280.00

: 3,280.00 Target 1 : 3,340.00

: 3,340.00 Target 2 : 3,350.00

: 3,350.00 Stop-Loss: 3,265.00

USDJPY trade idea

The medium-term trend for the USDJPY pair remains upward. However, current levels indicate overbought conditions, increasing the probability of a short-term bearish correction. A temporary price pullback is expected before the uptrend resumes. The preferred strategy is buying on dips. The key support level is located at 149.00. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 91% vs 9%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 190 pips at the first take-profit level and 220 at the second, while losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan