Trade ideas for GBPCHF, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPCHF currency pair continues its downward movement and currently shows no signs of a sustainable reversal, despite a local pause near 1.0673 and an emerging correction. The ongoing growth is viewed as a recovery as part of the broader bearish trend, suggesting limited upside potential. Under these conditions, using price increases to open short positions in anticipation of a renewed decline appears sensible. The nearest resistance area lies at 1.0765 and may serve as the starting point for a new downward wave. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
News sentiment for GBPCHF indicates a balanced outlook – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 99 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 42 pips.
The USDCHF currency pair has formed a candlestick reversal pattern, signalling a possible end to the upward movement. However, the key support level at 0.6510 held firm, and during the Asian session, the pair rebounded confidently. This upward move is interpreted as a corrective wave, offering an attractive risk-to-reward setup. Under current conditions, the optimal strategy remains to buy on corrective pullbacks. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
News sentiment for USDCHF shows a notable predominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 82 pips at the first take-profit level and 109 at the second, with potential losses capped at 30 pips.
The AUDUSD currency pair continues to show mixed and volatile movement, but the medium-term trend remains bearish. A short-term upward correction is expected, with a bullish divergence potentially supporting a temporary price increase. The nearest resistance lies near 0.6510, from which a reversal back into the downtrend may occur. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a substantial dominance of negative expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level, and 100 at the second, with potential losses limited to 20 pips.
