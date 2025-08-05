Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 6 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair has formed a Bullish Outside Day reversal pattern, suggesting the possible end of the downtrend and the beginning of a new upward impulse. However, selling pressure intensified during the Asian session, adding downside momentum to the pair. The key resistance level lies at 1.1595. The expected short-term decline is viewed as a correction, offering a favourable risk-to-reward ratio in today’s trading. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 106 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 at the second, while potential losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1595

: 1.1595 Target 1 : 1.1489

: 1.1489 Target 2 : 1.1470

: 1.1470 Stop-Loss: 1.1630

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair has been rising for the third consecutive session, forming a corrective move. Selling activity intensified during the Asian session, increasing bearish pressure. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. The nearest resistance level is located at 1.3368. The base scenario suggests selling on rallies, using short-term technical pullbacks to open short positions. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows a strong predominance of negative sentiment – 77% vs 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 142 pips at the first take-profit level and 180 at the second, with potential losses capped at 48 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3368

: 1.3368 Target 1 : 1.3226

: 1.3226 Target 2 : 1.3188

: 1.3188 Stop-Loss: 1.3416

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair has corrected from its intraday lows, signalling that the upward impulse remains intact at the start of European trading. The intraday trend is shaping between the 146.60 support level and the 147.75 resistance level. The pair is in oversold territory, which increases the likelihood of renewed growth. The baseline scenario suggests buying on pullbacks, using short-term dips to open long positions. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 64% vs 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 115 pips at the first take-profit level and 237 at the second, with potential losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan