Trade ideas for USDCHF, USDJPY, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF currency pair has been undergoing a bullish correction for the third consecutive session. However, selling pressure remains. The current rally continues to attract bears. Intraday, the price is trading within the range between the key support and resistance levels at 0.9035-0.9148. A bearish Outside Day pattern has formed, which typically signals the end of a bullish impulse and the start of a new downward movement. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for USDCHF shows a significant dominance of negative expectations – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 113 pips at the first take-profit level and 206 at the second, while potential losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8148

: 0.8148 Target 1 : 0.8035

: 0.8035 Target 2 : 0.7942

: 0.7942 Stop-Loss: 0.8188

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair is attempting to recover after a sharp decline. The price has corrected from intraday lows, indicating that the upward momentum remains intact at the beginning of the European session. Intraday trading is developing within the range between the 146.60 support level and the 147.75 resistance line. The pair is in oversold territory, which increases the likelihood of a continued rise. The main scenario suggests buying on price declines. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for USDJPY shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 65% vs 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 110 pips at the first take-profit level and 171 at the second, with potential losses capped at 40 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 146.65

: 146.65 Target 1 : 147.75

: 147.75 Target 2 : 148.36

: 148.36 Stop-Loss: 146.25

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD prices have been rising for the fourth consecutive session, but the risk of a potential top is increasing. A Doji-style candle has appeared on the rebound, which negatively impacts the short-term bullish sentiment. A bearish correction is expected to develop, so the preferred strategy is to sell during price rises with a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. Further decline is possible, with the optimal entry zone for short positions around the 37.90 level. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for XAGUSD shows balanced expectations – 49% positive vs 51% negative. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 1,100 pips, and 1,600 at the second, with potential losses limited to 390 pips.





Trading plan