Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 8 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The primary trend for XAUUSD remains bullish, but the formation of a bearish divergence may limit upside and trigger a short-term correction. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. A temporary price decline is expected, with the support level at 3,350.00. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows a predominance of positive expectations – 41% vs 59%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 6,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 7,500 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,350.00

: 3,350.00 Target 1 : 3,410.00

: 3,410.00 Target 2 : 3,425.00

: 3,425.00 Stop-Loss: 3,335.00

EURJPY trade idea

A bearish divergence is forming on the EURJPY H4 chart: the price is making a new high while the oscillator is declining, which signals weakening upward momentum and increases the likelihood of a correction. The price structure suggests that the upward movement may be ending, and new attempts to rise are likely to be capped by the previous day’s high. The bearish divergence acts as a limiting factor for further growth. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

EURJPY sentiment shows a slight predominance of bullish expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 144 pips at the first take-profit level and 174 at the second, with possible losses capped at 47 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 171.98

: 171.98 Target 1 : 170.54

: 170.54 Target 2 : 170.24

: 170.24 Stop-Loss: 172.45

AUDUSD trade idea

Trading in the AUDUSD currency pair remains mixed and volatile, but the price action signals a potential bottoming out and the start of a bullish impulse. However, opening long positions from current levels seems inefficient from a risk-to-reward perspective. The optimal approach remains buying on dips. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for AUDUSD shows a significant predominance of negative expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan