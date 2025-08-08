Trade ideas for GBPCHF, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 8 August 2025 at 11:00 PM (GMT +3).

GBPCHF trade idea

The GBPCHF currency pair has been rising for the fifth consecutive session, breaking out of its previous range. The short-term trend has shifted into an upward phase; however, current levels indicate overbought conditions, increasing the likelihood of a bearish correction. Under these circumstances, the optimal strategy remains buying on a pullback with a small stop-loss, in anticipation of resumed growth. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPCHF shows a balance of expectations – 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 101 pips at the first take-profit level and 115 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.0790

: 1.0790 Target 1 : 1.0891

: 1.0891 Target 2 : 1.0905

: 1.0905 Stop-Loss: 1.0755

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair is hovering below the 1.3755 support level. The short-term trend remains bearish. Mixed, but overall bearish, signals have led to a series of range-bound trades and sideways movement. A temporary upward rebound is expected; however, daily indicators still point to weak bearish sentiment. Declining trading volumes indicate reduced market activity. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for the USDCAD pair shows a predominance of bearish expectations – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 105 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 at the second, with possible losses capped at 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3766

: 1.3766 Target 1 : 1.3661

: 1.3661 Target 2 : 1.3641

: 1.3641 Stop-Loss: 1.3801

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rally encountered active selling, while pullbacks were supported by buyers, resulting in minor changes during yesterday’s trading. Selling dominated during the Asian session. Trading continues within a range between the 1.1497 support level and the 1.1691 resistance level. The recommended strategy is to sell on price rallies. Trading is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 194 pips at the first take-profit level and 241 at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan