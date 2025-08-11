Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD pair is forming a correction after growth, while the quotes continue to shape a Wedge on the daily timeframe. In these conditions, the optimal strategy remains buying on a pullback with a small stop-loss in anticipation of resumed growth. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for the XAUUSD pair shows balanced sentiment – 41% versus 59%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2.5. Potential profit is 3,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 3,800 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 1,500 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,362.00

: 3,362.00 Target 1 : 3,396.00

: 3,396.00 Target 2 : 3,400.00

: 3,400.00 Stop-Loss: 3,347.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair is correcting after prolonged growth and is trading around 1.3453. Indicators show the pair is in overbought territory. Declining trading volumes indicate lower market activity. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For GBPUSD, sentiment remains balanced – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 131 pips at the first take-profit target and 265 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 46 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3515

: 1.3515 Target 1 : 1.3384

: 1.3384 Target 2 : 1.3250

: 1.3250 Stop-Loss: 1.3561

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rally faced strong selling pressure, while pullbacks found support from buyers, resulting in minor changes during Friday’s session. The Asian session was dominated by selling. Trading continues within a range between the 1.1636 support level and the 1.1683 resistance level. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The market is expected to remain mixed and volatile. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for the EURUSD pair shows a slight predominance of negative expectations – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit target and 180 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan