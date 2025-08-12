Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD pair is forming a correction after a decline, while quotes continue to shape a Wedge pattern on the daily timeframe. In these conditions, the optimal strategy remains selling on pullbacks with a small stop-loss, expecting the correction to resume. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

News sentiment for XAUUSD shows balanced expectations – 49% vs 51%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2.5. Potential profit is 4,900 pips at the first take-profit level and 5,700 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 2,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 3,357.00

: 3,357.00 Target 1 : 3,308.00

: 3,308.00 Target 2 : 3,300.00

: 3,300.00 Stop-Loss: 3,377.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair continues to correct after prolonged growth and is trading near 1.3448. Indicators show the pair is moving into overbought territory. Declining trading volumes indicate reduced market activity. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Stop order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD is negative – 70% vs 30%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 168 pips at the first take-profit level and 303 at the second, with possible losses capped at 59 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3423

: 1.3423 Target 1 : 1.3255

: 1.3255 Target 2 : 1.3120

: 1.3120 Stop-Loss: 1.3482

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rally encountered active selling, while pullbacks were supported by buyers, leading to price declines. Selling dominated during yesterday’s trading session. Trading continues within a range between the 1.1606 support level and the 1.1683 resistance level. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit level and 180 at the second, with possible losses limited to 40 pips.





Trading plan