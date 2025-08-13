Sign InOpen an account
Top 3 trade ideas for 13 August 2025

13.08.2025

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDCAD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 14 August 2025 at 8:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD is developing an upward wave after a decline. The quotes continue to form a Wedge pattern on the daily timeframe. In these conditions, selling on a pullback with a small stop-loss remains the optimal strategy, aiming for another downward wave. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea follows the previous market scenario, placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for XAUUSD indicates balanced sentiment – 52% vs. 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2.5. Potential profit is 4,900 pips at the first take-profit target and 5,700 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 2,000 pips.

XAUUSD trade idea for 13 August 2025
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading plan

  • Entry point: 3,357.00
  • Target 1: 3,308.00
  • Target 2: 3,300.00
  • Stop-Loss: 3,377.00
USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD pair is forming another corrective wave and is trading around 1.3760. Indicators show the pair is moving into overbought territory. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests buying on a pullback by placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the USDCAD pair, sentiment is slightly negative – 54% vs. 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.

USDCAD trade idea for 13 August 2025
Trading plan

  • Entry point: 1.3750
  • Target 1: 1.3850
  • Target 2: 1.3875
  • Stop-Loss: 1.3700
EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD rally once again met active buying, while pullbacks were supported by sellers. Trading has exited the range between the 1.1606 support level and the 1.1683 resistance level, breaking the resistance. The recommended strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Trading is expected to remain mixed, with quotes likely to make another correction. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a slight predominance of positive sentiment – 58% vs. 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is above 1:4. Potential profit is 160 pips at the first take-profit target and 180 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 40 pips.

EURUSD trade idea for 13 August 2025
Trading plan

  • Entry point: 1.1590
  • Target 1: 1.1750
  • Target 2: 1.1770
  • Stop-Loss: 1.1550
Attention!

